"Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer," Michelle Pfeiffer said in a video on Instagram, as she got in shape for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Her Quantum Speed as She Shapes Up for Ant-Man Sequel: 'I'll Be Ready'

Michelle Pfeiffer is running full speed back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Golden Globe winner, 63, teased Ant-Man fans on Instagram, Sunday, as she hit the gym in preparation for the superhero film's third installment Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Pfeiffer made her MCU debut in the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, playing Janet van Dyne (a.k.a. the original Wasp) — who like Ant-Man also has the ability to alter her size.

In that film, Pfeiffer's character was rescued from the Quantum Realm, where she was trapped for decades) by her husband, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), their daughter, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and Ant-Man himself, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

All four appeared again in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and are expected to return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, out Feb. 17, 2023 and filming this summer.

By the looks of it, Pfeiffer won't be holding back. "Janet van Dyne entering the Quantum Realm this summer. I'll be ready," she said in a cheeky video posted to her page that also showed her running on a treadmill at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, her onscreen husband has also been preparing for his return, but without breaking a sweat. "Time to grow the goatee...Hank Pym is back!" Douglas wrote on Instagram in January, sharing an image of his spiffy physicist character.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Credit: disney

Pfeiffer previously raved about joining the superhero franchise at age 60.

"I loved that in this phase in my life I'm playing a superhero," she said in 2018. "The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking ass."

"I loved that she is such a seminal character in the Marvel comic book world," Pfeiffer added of the character, who was the longest-running leader of the Avengers, other than Captain America. "And that is one of the founding members of the Avengers. I would have a lot of conversations with [director] Peyton [Reed] that Janet was a warrior and she is a very important and brilliant scientist unto herself, which was exciting to me."

And while Ant-Man and the Wasp marked Pfeiffer's MCU debut, fans are well aware it's not her first-time playing an iconic comic book role. She gave one of her most memorable performances as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) in 1992's Batman Returns.