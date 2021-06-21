Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Claudia: 'Out on the Town with My Girl'

Michelle Pfeiffer and her daughter Claudia make quite the duo!

The three-time Oscar nominee shared a rare selfie with her daughter Claudia, 28, on Instagram on Sunday. The sweet shot shows the mother-daughter duo smiling into the camera while all dressed up, with Claudia wearing eye-catching red.

"Out on the town with my girl," Pfeiffer, 63, captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Pfeiffer welcomed Claudia Rose into her family in 1993, just before she married TV writer and producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). A year later, the couple also welcomed Claudia's younger brother John Henry, 26.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer with her husband David E. Kelley and children John and Claudia at the star ceremony for Pfeiffer on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Credit: Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty

After adding to her family, Pfeiffer took a step back from the spotlight and "disappeared" before making a comeback in 2017 with Darren Aronofky's mother!

"I'm an empty nester now," she told Interview that year. "I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person, honestly, when I'm working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then . . . I don't know, time just went on . . . I disappeared, yeah."