Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Claudia: 'Out on the Town with My Girl'
Michelle Pfeiffer posted a rare selfie with her 28-year-old daughter Claudia Rose
Michelle Pfeiffer and her daughter Claudia make quite the duo!
The three-time Oscar nominee shared a rare selfie with her daughter Claudia, 28, on Instagram on Sunday. The sweet shot shows the mother-daughter duo smiling into the camera while all dressed up, with Claudia wearing eye-catching red.
"Out on the town with my girl," Pfeiffer, 63, captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.
Pfeiffer welcomed Claudia Rose into her family in 1993, just before she married TV writer and producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). A year later, the couple also welcomed Claudia's younger brother John Henry, 26.
After adding to her family, Pfeiffer took a step back from the spotlight and "disappeared" before making a comeback in 2017 with Darren Aronofky's mother!
"I'm an empty nester now," she told Interview that year. "I've never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I'm a more balanced person, honestly, when I'm working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids' schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then . . . I don't know, time just went on . . . I disappeared, yeah."
Pfeiffer has since been acting steadily, appearing in titles like the Ant-Man Marvel franchise, Murder on the Orient Express, the Maleficent sequel and French Exit earlier this year.