Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Pregnant Throwback Photo While Self-Isolating: 'Missing My Kids'

Michelle Pfeiffer is thinking of her kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the three-time Oscar nominee, 61, shared a throwback photo on Instagram, showing off her baby bump while wearing a one-piece swimsuit and a sun hat. The 1994 photo was taken during her pregnancy with her second child, son John Henry, whom she shares with her husband and Big Little Lies screenwriter David E. Kelley.

“#TBT. 1994. Me preggers. Like so many, missing my kids and wishing they were here with me 💜,” Pfeiffer captioned the post.

Remarking on the A-lister’s glow in the flashback photo, model Naomi Campbell wrote in the comment section, “Authentic beauty ❤️❤️❤️.” Pal Selma Blair also commented on Pfeiffer’s post, writing: “The real deal. I wish they were with you too. 💛”

Pfeiffer is also mom to Claudia Rose, whose adoption process was begun by the actress prior to meeting Kelley, 63.

“When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months,” Pfeiffer told Good Housekeeping in 2007. “So we had this child with us right away, and… I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion.”

Pfeiffer also told the magazine that the couple’s instant family ultimately helped their relationship grow. Pfeiffer and Kelley tied the knot in 1993.

“We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple. We had something else to focus on,” she said. “It was sort of perfectly timed.”

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star added: “I mean, it’s a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn’t always the best way.”

Image zoom From left: David E. Kelley, John, Michelle Pfeiffer and Claudia in August 2007 Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty

Celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary in November, Pfeiffer shared a selfie on Instagram with Kelley, calling herself the “luckiest girl in the room” and referring to him as the “love of my life.”

Speaking about becoming a mom, Pfeiffer opened up to Good Housekeeping in the 2007 cover story saying the shifted focus on a child was healthy for her at the time.

“Well, one thing that’s great about having kids, especially given my career, is that it forces you out of your narcissism. I mean, I’m in a career where my product is me,” she said. “So it was nice to have something, someone, come along and take the focus off me.”

She added: “I really needed to give myself some distractions from myself.”