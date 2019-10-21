Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Had a #MeToo Moment with a 'High-Powered Person' When She Was 20

Michelle Pfeiffer says the #MeToo movement made her look back on her life and redefine some experiences.

The iconic actress, who currently appears in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where she opened up about one incident in her life that she now sees differently.

“First, I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t experience that,’ but then as time went on I started going, ‘Well, actually, there was that one time,’ ” she admitted. “There’s that process you go through — denial, self-blame, ‘I shouldn’t have worn that dress,’ ‘I should’ve known.’ You look at it through a grown-up lens and think, ‘Wow, I was a kid.’ There were a number of situations that were not good.”

She continued, “Like one incident — I am not going to share — but I look back and I cringe. I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate. I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry.”

While Pfeiffer, 61, doesn’t give more detail, the actress does say she might write to the man in question if he’s still alive.

Late last month, the actress gave insight into her early years in the industry and how much she once feared getting fired from movie roles.

“I think it comes from not having a background of formal training, you know, in the beginning,” Pfeiffer told Entertainment Tonight. “And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn’t really enough and maybe didn’t give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along.”

She added her lack of confidence stemmed from the fact “that I didn’t sort of start from a real secure place.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — also starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning — is in theaters now.