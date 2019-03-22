Michelle Pfeiffer Digs Up Her Catwoman Whip 27 Years After Batman Returns: 'Needs a Little TLC'

Michelle Pfeiffer has reunited with an old friend.

The 60-year-old actress shared a look at her whip from 1992’s Batman Returns in which she portrayed Catwoman, the love interest to Michael Keaton’s caped crusader.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video she posted on Instagram Friday, Pfeiffer looked amused as she held up the black whip while wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shades.

“Look at what I found,” she said holding up the whip. “Needs a little TLC.”

The character of Catwoman, who was also known as Selina Kyle in the film, is close to Pfeiffer’s heart.

She joined Instagram in January with a clip of herself from the film wearing her iconic black latex suit while performing backflips toward Batman and the film’s villain, the Penguin (Danny DeVito).

RELATED: Inside Michelle Pfeiffer’s Life (and Amazing Looks!) at 60

The star has made a comeback in recent years after stepping away from acting to raise her two children. Pfeiffer admitted the number of films she starred in in 2017 — mother!, Murder on the Orient Express and Where Is Kyra? —was a bit of a scheduling accident.

“I’m an empty nester now,” she told Interview in 2017. “I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule.”

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Batman Returns Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up To ‘Interview Magazine’ About Her Childhood, Her Fear Of Being A Fraud & ‘Scarface’

As her kids grew up, Pfeiffer “took for granted how nice it was to not be under the spotlight,” she told the New York Times at the time. “I remember thinking, ‘Do I really want to step back into [acting]?’ And I just realized that I’m not done. I have a lot more to do and a lot more to say. I’m never going to be one that retires.”

Pfeiffer has two new films on the horizon: this summer’s Avengers: Endgame where she will reprise her Ant-Man and the Wasp character Janet Van Dyne, and Maleficient: Mistress of Evil out later this year.