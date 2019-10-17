Michelle Pfeiffer Makes Angelina Jolie Emotional with a Joke About Motherhood: 'Don't Make Me Cry!'

She may have many years to go, but Angelina Jolie is already dreading the day that all of her children are out of the house.

While promoting her upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with her costars Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her evolving relationship with Fanning’s character and how it will be different than from the original movie in 2014.

Pfeiffer, however, couldn’t resist pointing out the parallel between Jolie’s on-screen role and her real-life role as a mother of six — but the connection made the titular star get rather emotional.

“[In] this one, we have been living together for a while and we’re family and grown-up, and now we’re dealing with the world,” Jolie, 44, explained on PEOPLE Now. “She’s growing up and there’s a potential wedding and now our world is expanding.”

Image zoom Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

RELATED: Angelina Jolie’s Kids Join Her on Red Carpet for the Premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

“It’s not just the two of us quietly living together,” she continued. “With that, comes all the forces from outside, all the different ways of living, all the different opinions.”

Chiming in, Pfeiffer, 61, joked, “It’s like when your children leave the nest!”

Jolie paused for a moment, clearly getting emotional at the thought of her six children all grown, before telling her costar, “Don’t make me cry!”

The Oscar-winning actress is a mother to six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 18; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Maddox is currently attending college in South Korea where he is studying biochemistry.

Image zoom Michelle Pfeiffer, Angelina Jolie, and Elle Fanning Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says It Was Hard to Find Strength to Play Maleficent Again: ‘I Was Pretty Broken’

At the Los Angeles premiere of her newest movie, which was attended by her five youngest children, the actress spoke to PEOPLE about her love for her family and how much her six children enhance her life.

When asked where she got her strength from, Jolie sweetly said, “My kids.”

But while her six kids hung around in London with their mom during most of the film’s shoot, Jolie couldn’t get them to appear on screen this time. Even Vivienne, Jolie’s youngest daughter who appeared as a young Aurora in the original, wasn’t into it.

“I tried,” Jolie says. “Viv still can’t believe I made her a princess. None of my kids want to be actors. [They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that. Nobody was interested!”

Image zoom Angelina Jolie and her kids Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for herself, Jolie admitted that it wasn’t easy putting the horns back on for the upcoming sequel, which marks her first acting role in four years.

“It was a tough time,” Jolie said. “I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again.”

Despite those difficulties, Jolie revealed in July her children loved seeing her portray “strong” character on screen.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” Jolie said.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Friday.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.