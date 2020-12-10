Michelle Pfeiffer Is a Penniless Socialite with Lucas Hedges in French Exit Trailer

Michelle Pfeiffer is taking on a whole new role—and living out her last days in Paris.

The actress stars as Frances Price, a penniless Manhattan socialite who escapes New York to live out her last days in Paris with her directionless son Malcolm, played by Lucas Hedges.

"My plan was to die before the money ran out," Price tells a friend who offers her own Paris apartment to Price after she spends all of her deceased husband's money.

The film follows the mother-son duo as they meet new acquaintances in the City of Lights. The movie is an adaptation of the 2018 novel by Patrick deWitt.

Pfeiffer told Entertainment Weekly she "really loved this character."

"I loved the book so much, and I couldn't put it down," she said. "I was entertained, and I found [these characters] very moving and quirky."

Image zoom Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges in French Exit | Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

"It's really fun to mix it up," she continued when talking about why she chose the role. "I love different things about those experiences. There's something really exhilarating about doing a film kind of down and dirty, for the love of it. And then also something really nice about doing a bigger-budget film where, you know, you don't have to suffer."

As for what she took away from the film, Pfeiffer said, "I think it explores relationships and deep friendships and [how] people can lead such different lives but still be incredibly connected. I think life is all of those things."

The movie also stars Danielle Macdonald, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots and Susan Coyne.