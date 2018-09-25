Michelle Pfeiffer 'Loved' Playing a Superhero at 60 in Ant-Man 2: I'm 'Still Kicking A--'

Michelle Pfeiffer can’t get over playing iconic superhero Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp at 60 years old.

“I loved that in this phase in my life I’m playing a superhero” she marvels in an exclusive clip from the Digital/Blu-ray release of the blockbuster, exclusive to PEOPLE. “The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking ass.”

“I loved that she is such a seminal character in the Marvel comic book world,” Pfeiffer says in the clip. “And that is one of the founding members of the Avengers. I would have a lot of conversations with [director] Peyton [Reed] that Janet was a warrior and she is a very important and brilliant scientist unto herself, which was exciting to me.”

Pfeiffer’s character is a special one. Created in 1963, Janet van Dyne was the longest-running leader of The Avengers in the comic books than anyone else — except Captain America.

Michelle Pfeiffer Rich Fury/Getty

Her costar Evangeline Lilly, 39, couldn’t help but gush about working with the veteran actress, saying, “I told Marvel four years ago, ‘If you ever bring a Janet Van Dyne into one of these films — please make it Michelle Pfeiffer. I really want Michelle Pfeiffer to play my mom.'”

“Not only is she the most beautiful woman to ever walk the planet Earth, [but] she is also so cool,” the actress, who plays Hope Pym in the films, adds. “I somehow wound up with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas playing my parents and both are equally incredible and talented.”

Michael Douglas, who stars as Hank Pym in the sequel, says, “There’s just a fun factor to [making the films]. I have a whole new generation under 50 years old saying, ‘Hey, Pym!'”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is available on Digital Oct. 2 and for Blu-ray purchase Oct. 16.