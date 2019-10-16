Michelle Pfeiffer Has Some Very Practical Advice for Zoë Kravitz as She Takes Over Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer just wants to make sure Zoë Kravitz is comfortable as she takes over her iconic role as Catwoman.

News broke late on Monday that Kravitz will be playing the feline superhero in the upcoming The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. She joins Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway on the list of high-profile actresses to play the part.

Pfeiffer, 61, welcomed her into the club with some hilarious advice on Tuesday when she appeared on Good Morning America, to the delight of the crowd.

“I’m so excited,” Pfeiffer says, before adding her practical advice to Kravitz: “Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re gonna go to the bathroom. Minor detail, but it’s an important one.”

Pfeiffer played Catwoman in the the 1992 movie Batman Returns opposite Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Christopher Walken.

The movie, directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), will focus on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into the Caped Crusader.

Reeves told THR in January his idea for the planned trilogy is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”