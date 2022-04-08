"I value our relationship more than a good part," Michelle Pfeiffer said

Michelle Pfeiffer Explains Why She'd Never Work with Husband David E. Kelley: 'It's Too Risky'

Despite being married to one of TV's biggest creators today, Michelle Pfeiffer says she separates life from work when it comes to her relationship with David E. Kelley.

The actress, 63, said she thinks working with her husband would be "too risky." Kelley, 66, a writer and producer, is known for shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Sky and Ally McBeal.

"Nobody writes better for women than he does," Pfeiffer said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

"It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it's too risky," she explained to host Jimmy Fallon of why she wouldn't work with her spouse.

She added, "We're both kind of fierce when we work, so if I come home and I've had a bad day, and I'm upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn't heard the other side. … There's value in that."

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Pfeiffer and Kelley have been married since 1993. While appearing on The Tonight Show, Pfeiffer told the story of how they first met, detailing the blind date during which they were set up.

"I was kind of nervous and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley.' I said okay," Pfeiffer said. "So I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

At a dinner before the party, Pfeiffer recalled that Kelly had been "chatting it up" with her sister, and she was thinking she should set the two of them up.