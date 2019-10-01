Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals She Broke Her Arm While Getting Out of Her Hotel Bathtub

For Michelle Pfeiffer, a relaxing soak in the bath in her hotel room unexpectedly turned into a painful injury.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, revealed to Extra in a new interview that she recently broke her arm while getting out of the bathtub.

Though Pfeiffer, 61, said she was mindful of how slippery the floors were while stepping out of the hotel tub, she, unfortunately, was not careful enough.

“I was at a hotel and I got out and I saw really slippery marble floors,” she recalled to the outlet. “And I said to myself, ‘Self, slippery floor, be careful.'”

In addition to revealing that she broke her arm, Pfeiffer spoke to Extra about working on the upcoming fantasy film with Angelina Jolie.

“We laughed a lot,” she shared, adding that it felt surreal working on the movie and realizing that it was their job.

Pfeiffer even recalled one specific moment on set where she told Jolie, “You’re in horns,” to which her fellow actress responded back, “Michelle Pfeiffer is yelling at me. And I’m a giant fairy.”

Ahead of the Maleficent sequel premiere on Monday night, Pfeiffer also revealed she once feared getting fired from movie roles and struggled to gain confidence as a young actress.

“I think it comes from not having a background of formal training, you know, in the beginning,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn’t really enough and maybe didn’t give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along.”

She added her lack of confidence stemmed from the fact “that I didn’t sort of start from a real secure place.”

Pfeiffer appears as Queen Ingrith in the sequel to Maleficent. Ingrith is the mother of Prince Philip and seeks to use their marriage to drive a wedge between humans and fairies forever.

The film also stars Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.