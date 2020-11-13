Michelle Pfeiffer Celebrates 27-Year Anniversary with Her 'One and Only' Husband David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer is marking 27 years and counting with husband David E. Kelley.

On Friday, the actress, 62, shared a sweet shout-out to Kelley, 64, on Instagram, sharing throwback photos from over the years. "My one and only for 27 years. 🙏 Happy Anniversary to my love 😍," Pfeiffer captioned the post.

The couple tied the knot in 1993 and share son John and daughter Claudia, whose adoption process was begun by Pfeiffer before she met Kelley.

"When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," the Oscar nominee told Good Housekeeping in 2007. "So we had this child with us right away, and … I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

Pfeiffer told the magazine at the time that the couple’s instant family ultimately helped their relationship grow: "We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple. We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed."

"I mean, it’s a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn’t always the best way," she added.

To celebrate their anniversary last year, Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram that she had been "the luckiest girl in the room for 26 years" and called her Big Little Lies writer husband the "love of my life."

She told Parade magazine in 2012 that she "chose really well with David."

"I got really lucky," said Pfeiffer at the time. "… I never take him for granted. I’ve never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There’s his humor and intelligence, too, and he’s really cute, all those things — but if you don’t respect your partner, you’ll get sick of him."

Pfeiffer was previously married to thirtysomething actor Peter Horton when she was 22 years old. They later divorced in 1987. She told Parade that she was a different person at the time of their nuptials.