Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals She Was Afraid of Being Fired from Films Early in Her Career

Michelle Pfeiffer is admitting she once struggled to gain confidence as a young actress.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress, 61, revealed she once feared getting fired from movie roles in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think it comes from not having a background of formal training, you know, in the beginning,” Pfeiffer said. “And I think when I started out, a lot of actors were coming out of Juilliard and I was just this young person from Orange County, kind of just getting by on my instincts purely and I think, for the longest time, I felt like it wasn’t really enough and maybe didn’t give me the credibility and maybe because I had to find my technique as I went along.”

She added her lack of confidence stemmed from the fact “that I didn’t sort of start from a real secure place.”

In 2017, Pfeiffer told director Darren Aronofsky she felt like “a fraud” while working on movies.

“I have this constant fear that I’m a fraud and that I’m going to be found out,” she told Aronofsky for Interview magazine. “I think that’s because I started working fairly quickly and I wasn’t ready.”

“I didn’t have any formal training. I didn’t come from Juilliard. I was getting by and learning in front of the world.”

She added, “So I’ve always had this feeling that one day they’re going to find out that I’m really a fraud, that I really don’t know what I’m doing.”

Pfeiffer appears as Queen Ingrith in the sequel to Maleficent. Ingrith is the mother of Prince Philip and seeks to use their marriage to drive a wedge between humans and fairies forever.

The film also stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

Pfeiffer told ET she “had a blast” making the film.

“I’m pretty confident with the villains now,” she said. “I know where to go for that.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.