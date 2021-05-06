Michelle Monaghan Celebrates Mission: Impossible III's 15th Anniversary: 'I'm So Grateful'

Michelle Monaghan played Julia Meade, the fiancée of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, in the 2006 film

Michelle Monaghan is throwing it back to Mission: Impossible III for the film's 15th anniversary.

The actress, 45, shared a series of stills from the 2006 action film starring her and Tom Cruise on Instagram Thursday to commemorate the action movie's milestone.

"I mean, WOW. 15 years since the release of #MissionImpossible III! 😍🔥," she wrote in the caption. "This franchise brings back so many amazing memories and I'm so grateful to have been along for the ride."

She added, "Happy anni @tomcruise, forever the Ethan to my Julia. ❤️"

michelle monaghan, tom cruise Credit: Stephen Vaughan/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The film, directed by J.J. Abrams in his feature directorial debut, follows Cruise's spy Ethan in his retirement from field work in the Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Ethan trains new recruits and is engaged to Monaghan's Julia Meade, a nurse who is unaware of Ethan's history as a spy.

As Ethan thinks his life is finally settling down, he is sent back into action to track down an elusive arms dealer, Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

michelle monaghan, tom cruise Credit: Alex Bailey/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The movie made $398 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $150 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The franchise has expanded with three more movies, and another one, Mission: Impossible 7, currently in the works.