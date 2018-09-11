Michelle Dockery Shares Photo from the Set of the Downton Abbey Movie: 'And...We're Off'

The Crawleys are back and better than ever.

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary in the hit drama Downton Abbey, shared a photo from the set of the upcoming film adaption of the series on Monday. The black-and-white picture shows a clapperboard setting up a shot, with actors — including what appears to be Jim Carter, AKA Mr. Carson — in the background.

Dockery, 36, wrote alongside the picture, “And…we’re off.”

Downton Abbey set Michelle Dockery/Instagram

The television series, which ran for six seasons, revolved around a high-society British family and its servants in the 20th century. The show announced its move to the big screen in July.

Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer. pic.twitter.com/3scMUmosic — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) July 13, 2018

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Dockery, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern are returning for the movie.

Lily James, who played Lady Rose MacClare, is not returning. “I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star told PEOPLE this summer.

Downton Abbey cast PBS

“I spoke to Laura [Carmichael] not long ago and was texting Michelle [Dockery] about Love Island and it’s going to be really exciting. And the whole gang is coming back,” James added.

James chalked up her absence not to “schedules” but to the plot. “My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back,” she explained. “I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline.”

She added, “There was no space for Rose.”

The cast is already getting reacquainted. In August, Dockery posted a picture in which she was hanging out with former Downton star Dan Stevens and the series’ Tom Branson, Allen Leech. She affectionately captioned the picture, “Dorks.”

Downton Abbey reunion Michelle Dockery/Instagram

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”