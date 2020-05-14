Always Be My Maybe's Michelle Buteau Celebrates Curves, Mommyhood in New Book — Read an Excerpt

The actress gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at her "raw and hilarious" collection of personal essays

Michelle Buteau—an actress and comedian who recently stole scenes in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe—is celebrating her curves in a wide-ranging and hilarious collection of personal essays, titled Survival of the Thickest.

The book, which will be published by Gallery Books on Dec. 8, 2020, is a candid look at Buteau's childhood as a Catholic, Caribbean girl in New Jersey, how she started her standup career by serving as the opening act for male strippers, her "dating disasters," and her struggles with fertility. (In January 2019, Buteau and husband Gijs van der Most welcomed twins, Otis and Hazel, via surrogate.)

But, more than anything, the book is an ode to "thick" girls everywhere.

"Sharing my plus-sized stories in a sometimes small-minded world is the early Kwanzaa present I've always wanted," Buteau, 42, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement about Survival of the Thickest.

She adds: "This book will pair well with rosé, hummus and zero judgment, huney!"

Image zoom Gallery Books

Keep reading for an exclusive excerpt from Buteau's upcoming book.

According to Dictionary.com, the prime of your life means “the best years of one’s life, when one is at the peak of one’s powers.” But for most women, that translates to “the time when they were thin and beautiful.” This is something my mother talks about nonstop when she sees old pictures of herself. “Meh wish meh new’ow prettay en ting meh’ was.” When I look at old pictures of myself, I realize, I’ve spent a lot of time waiting for my prime.

I never looked like my mom growing up. She was thin, with wavy hair (she’s half white). She could wear bikinis and miniskirts cute as the day is long. I never had that. I’ve always been an odd-body. I try to keep my shirts tucked in, but somehow they always find a way out. I have learned to be comfortable just sitting with a wedgie. I always have a wedgie. Cloth just finds its way in my holes. Like a chimney that’s closed, the smoke has to go somewhere—and that’s usually my butt. Clothes dig into my nooks and crannies and try to hide like Harrison Ford in The Fugitive. I swear, I’m such a mess if I watch other people eat, somehow I’ll get their food on my shirt. If I watch someone else eat like a pig, I’ll be five pounds heavier the next morning. I wanna reclaim my prime like Auntie Maxine Waters wants to reclaim her time at a hearing: “Reclaiming my prime! Reclaiming my prime!”

Image zoom The actress in Always Be My Maybe Dean Bucher/Netflix

Me being in my prime is having breath in my body and pep in my step. My prime is that I’m a dope wife, a present mother, a caring friend, and a funny-ass woke bitch onstage. My prime is that I wake up every day and have a cute choice in wardrobe—because the fashion industry has either decided that as a size 18 broad I’m worthy of style, or perhaps they just want to make a buck off my booty. Who knows? I’ll think about it when I put on my ripped jeans and off-the-shoulder sweatshirt.

When I turned twelve what I wanted for my birthday was a new bike. An iridescent purple banana-seat bike with glitter tassels on the handlebars. What I got was a set of workingwoman-size tits. No, for real. I went to bed as an eleven-year-old with an eleven-year-old body, then I woke up the next day with huge tits. It was like an NC-17 version of Big with Tom Hanks, but my reboot would be called Thick with Michelle Buteau.

I didn’t want these tits, but what was I gonna do? What followed that year was even more confusing than an overnight growth spurt. I had to deal with my prime-time thing perfect mother telling me to “Stop stickin’ ya breasts owt gehl!” I was wearing the same exact clothes I’d always wore before tittypocolypse. Now I’m being shamed for having good posture?

CONFUSING.