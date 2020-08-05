Micheál Richardson ‘Felt’ Late Mom Natasha Richardson’s Love in New Movie with Dad Liam Neeson

Micheál Richardson is opening up about how he “felt” the presence of his late mom, Natasha Richardson, while working on his latest film project.

The 25-year-old currently stars alongside his famous father, Liam Neeson, in Made in Italy, a dramatic comedy about an estranged father-son duo who have to work together to sell their rundown Tuscan villa after the death of their family matriarch.

“Nobody really knows how to grieve, everyone has their own way,” Micheál recently shared with Extra, explaining his takeaway from the film.

Micheál, who was just 13 at the time of Natasha’s 2009 death, added that filming Made in Italy echoed the emotions that both he and his father faced after experiencing that loss. There was one particular scene, he said, in which he could feel his mom with him.

Image zoom Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson in Made in Italy IFC Films

“There was a tender scene and a little butterfly flew between us,” Micheál said. “Who knows, but I think the love, that love where I really felt Mom was in the team and the people around us and that support… It’s not just a story of grief, it’s funny and loving. It’s about connection, but for me, I think it shines a nice light on that process and how to sort of get over that and remember our loved ones.”

Last week, the young actor revealed to Vanity Fair why he would revisit such real-life pain for a film.

“I think as I get older, keeping my mom more in mind and doing things to honor her allows me to remember her and to go through the grief, and properly heal,” he said.

Image zoom Micheál Richardson, Natasha Richardson and Daniel Neeson Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Speaking to Extra, dad Liam, 68, said he knew Micheál would be right for the role in Made in Italy.

“I thought I may have to convince James D'Arcy, our lovely director to get him to consider Micheál because Micheál just said, ‘I don’t have much experience,’ and he was 22 years of age,” Liam said. “He met Micheál… they worked and sat and talked together. James called me and said, 'I think Micheál can do this,' so I was thrilled.”