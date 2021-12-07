Michael Sheen on Giving Back to Others as Self-Proclaimed 'Not-for-Profit Actor': It's 'Liberating'

"I don't want to look back and think, 'I could have done something with that platform. I could have done something with that money,' " said Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen is committed to giving back through his work.

The 52-year-old actor — known for his roles in The Twilight Saga and TV series like Masters of Sex and Good Omens — told U.K. magazine The Big Issue that he has "essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sheen explained what he meant: "I had committed to helping to organize [2019's Homeless World Cup in Cardiff] and then suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money. I had to make a decision: I could walk away from it and it wouldn't happen. And all those people from all around the world who were banking on coming to have this extraordinary experience, maybe a life-changing experience, wouldn't have it. I thought, 'I'm not going to let that happen.' "

"So I put all my money into keeping it going," he continued. "I had a house in America and a house here and I put those up and just did whatever it took."

He said the financial move was "scary and incredibly stressful" and that he will "be paying for it for a long time," but he doesn't regret anything.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I came out the other side I realized I could do this kind of thing and, if I can keep earning money, it's not going to ruin me," said Sheen, who shares daughters Lily, 22, with ex Kate Beckinsale and Lyra, 2, with Anna Lundberg.

"There was something quite liberating about going, 'Alright, I'll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I'll be able to earn it back again.' I've essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor," he said.

According to The Guardian, Sheen's social work includes helping to set up the End High Cost Credit Alliance in 2017 to help people find more affordable ways of borrowing money. And he recently pledged £50,000 over five years to fund a bursary to help Welsh students go to Oxford University.

Sheen told the magazine that he wants to "be one of those people who help other people the way so many people helped me."