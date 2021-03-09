Michael Sheen and His Family Have Been Battling COVID for 'Weeks': 'It's Been Very Difficult'

Michael Sheen and his family are on the mend after battling COVID-19.

The actor, 52, confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter Monday. His girlfriend, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, shared on Instagram that she and the couple's 17-month-old daughter Lyra also tested positive for the virus.

"I've spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It's been very difficult & quite scary," Sheen wrote on Twitter alongside a selfie photo.

Then, in honor of International Women's Day, the Good Omens star thanked Lundberg, his mom, his 21-year-old daughter Lily, whom he shares with ex Kate Beckinsale, his sister Joanne and his "friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who've helped me through this."

Lundberg, 26, confirmed her and Lyra's diagnoses on Instagram Monday alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl playing with her toys on the ground.

"Yes, we've all been dealing with THE virus the last few weeks," said Lundberg. "Michael and Lyra caught it first and then, inevitably, so did I. It's been very challenging for all of us but luckily we're all much better now than we were. Thankfully I was lucky to only have relatively mild symptoms, which meant that I could keep focusing on Lyra and Michael."

"I'm extremely grateful for our recovery and the support we've had from friends and family. X," she added.

Sheen and Lundberg welcomed baby Lyra in September 2019, two months after they shared the exciting pregnancy news to their social media followers.

In August 2019, the actor cleared up the speculation about his relationship timeline with Lundberg, writing on Twitter, "Wouldn't normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now."

Sheen, who was previously linked to Irish actress Aisling Bea, added, "I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks."