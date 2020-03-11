Michael Shannon Suspects a Traveling Preacher with a Dark Past in First The Quarry Trailer

Michael Shannon isn’t easily fooled.

The actor plays the local police chief of a small Texan town in The Quarry when a new preacher shows up, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at why he has plenty of reason to suspect him.

“Ever live in a town like this? Everybody knows everybody, and people think its quaint,” Shannon tells the preacher, played Shea Whigham.

But though the preacher seems to be fitting in with the town accusations surround him as people think he looks “familiar” — and his dark past threatens to come to light.

It all seems to come to head in a scene at the church when Shannon asks Whigham what his real name is, implying that he’s impersonating the man he’s accused of killing.

“Look, I know what you’re doing. Turn the other cheek, second chances, forgiveness. I get it. Forgiveness only works in a world where people learn their lessons,” Shannon says near the end of the trailer.

Image zoom Courtesy Lionsgate

The movie was set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 14, but the entire festival was canceled by the City of Austin ahead of its start date due to coronavirus concerns.

Based on the novel by Damon Galgut, The Quarry, directed by Scott Teems, also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Bobby Soto and Bruno Bichir.

The Quarry will be available On Demand and open in select theaters on April 17.