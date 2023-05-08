Michael Shannon Addresses 'The Flash' Costar Ezra Miller Controversy: 'It's Difficult to Talk About'

Michael Shannon is sharing his stance about the controversy surrounding his The Flash costar Ezra Miller.

While speaking with Vanity Fair recently about his career and the upcoming DC Studios movie starring Miller, Shannon said he prefers to "give people a lot of slack in this business" when asked about "the noise around" The Flash.

"If you're talking about Ezra, I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there," Shannon, 48, said of his costar, 30. "It's difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there's a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others."

"Anytime somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them," he added. "Even if it's warranted, it's still a horrible situation."

The film's cast also includes Ben Affleck.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, apologized in August for their troubling behavior.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said at the time.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.

The movie's director Andy Muschietti as well as another costar, Kiersey Clemons, have both praised the actor in recent months.

At CinemaCon 2023 last month, Muschietti, 49, called Miller "one of the best actors I've ever worked with" while he debuted a new trailer for the movie.

"They are an incredible actor," the director said of Miller. "I had a chance to work with one of the best actors I've ever worked with. They bring the emotion, the humor. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them."

Back in February, Clemons, 29, told The Hollywood Reporter she had "a great time" making The Flash (she plays Iris West in the movie) and agreed with DC Studios head James Gunn's assertion that the film "is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."

"I had a great time. I've known Ezra for years and I loved working with Andy," she said at the time. "Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie."

"I hope that despite [all the headlines] people really enjoy the movie because what James [Gunn] said is true," she added. "I believe what he said and I think it's absolutely correct."

Asked about Miller's potential future as the character with DC in January, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said the actor "is completely committed to their recovery," per THR.

"We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now," Safran said at the time. "When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward."

The Flash is in theaters June 16.