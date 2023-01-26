Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'

Jeremy Renner is getting well wishes from another Marvel Cinematic Universe costar: Michael Peña.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, 47, spoke with TMZ on Wednesday, where a representative for the outlet gave Peña some details about what went down — including the fact that Renner, 52, was trying to save his nephew from being run over by the snowplow when he got hurt.

"That's a lot of bones," Peña told TMZ of the 30-plus broken bones Renner suffered in the accident. "Hopefully he makes a speedy recovery."

Asked whether he believes Marvel should "hold [Renner's] spot as Hawkeye for as long as it takes for him to make [a] full recovery," Peña said any other scenario would be unfair.

"It would suck to [have been] saving somebody in real life, you get some broken bones and then all of a sudden they're like, 'You're fired,' " the actor said. "That would suck, dude."

The Jan. 1 accident resulted in the Avengers star suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," and breaking 30-plus bones.

A report obtained by CNN from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office showed that Renner used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after significant snowfall hit the area.

However, the PistenBully snow groomer began to slide, causing Renner to "exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," and that's when the machine began to move sideways down a hill, according to the report.

The report further stated in part that Renner's nephew was able to render aid until authorities arrived, as family members called 911.

The actor was airlifted to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery the next day, and he now faces a long recovery.

Peña is the latest Marvel actor to send well wishes to Renner as he continues on his road to recovery, joining Hailee Steinfeld, Mark Ruffalo, Evangeline Lilly, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and more.

Steinfeld, 26, who costarred with Renner on the Disney+ series Hawkeye, reacted to a photo he shared from the hospital on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "Come on partner!!! Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery," she wrote.

Shortly after Renner posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook this past weekend, Chris Evans reacted with a lighthearted response to his Marvel costar.

"That's one tough mf'er," Evans, 41, wrote on Twitter after Renner posted a photograph of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy. He then jokingly asked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" referring to the PistenBully vehicle that was involved in Renner's accident.

"Sending so much love," the Lightyear star concluded, adding a single red heart emoji.