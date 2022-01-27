Michael Madsen Addresses Son Hudson's Death by Suicide: 'I Just Can't Grasp What Happened'

Michael Madsen breaks his silence about the death of his son Hudson, 26, who died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide

Michael Madsen is addressing the death of his son Hudson directly for the first time.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" the 64-year-old Reservoir Dogs actor said in a statement shared with The Los Angeles Times.

"I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened," he continued. "He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Hudson's family confirmed his death in a statement to Metro on Tuesday, beginning, "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson."

Michael Madsen's son Hudson Michael Madsen and son Hudson in 2011 | Credit: David Becker/WireImage

"His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Though they did not give specifics about the timing of the tragedy, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE that same day that Hudson died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.

Michael Madsen Michael Madsen | Credit: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Getty

Hudson lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie, according to their social media. The couple moved to the island of Oahu in 2019.

Hudson was the oldest of Michael's three children with wife DeAnna Madsen. The couple also shares sons Calvin and Luke, while Michael is also the father of two older sons, Christian and Max, whom he shares with ex Jeannine Bisignano.

Michael is a longtime collaborator with film director Quentin Tarantino, who is the godfather of both Hudson and Calvin, according to IMDb.

The actor has appeared in several of Tarantino's films, including The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2.