Michael Lerner Dead at 81: Stars Remember the 'Barton Fink', 'Elf', 'Glee' Actor

Michael Lerner, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in films like Barton Fink and Elf, died Saturday. He was 81 years old.

News of his death was shared by Lerner's nephew Sam Lerner, son of Michael's younger brother Ken Lerner and star of The Goldbergs.

"We lost a legend last night," Sam, 30, wrote to his Instagram page on Sunday with a variety of throwback photos of the TV and film actor. "It's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special."

"Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was — in the best way," he continued. "I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon 💖."

Circle/Kobal/Shutterstock

Comforting words and condolences poured in for Sam in the comments section, with Sam's costar from The Goldbergs Wendy McLendon-Covey writing: "I'm so sorry! Sending love to you and your family."

Among Michael's television roles, the Brooklyn native played Sidney Greene on Glee and Mel Horowitz on the TV version of Clueless. "I'm so sorry Sam," Glee star Nolan Funk wrote on Instagram..

Michael had over 150 credits to his name throughout his decades-long career, and received an Oscar nomination for his role in Barton Fink. He also had a notable stage career, and once starred with Madonna in the 2002 West End show Up for Grabs in London.

Circle/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with AV Club in 2016, Michael discussed his love for acting on film opposed to performing in plays:

"One of the best things — and I've done a lot of stage work — but I think one of the best things about acting on film is when you f--- up… when you forget a line or something like that."

"Because film is very real," he added, "when you're struggling for the line."