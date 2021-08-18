Michael Keaton Says His Return to Batman Role in The Flash 'Is a Big Deal'

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both be playing Batman in the multiverse-spanning The Flash

Even Michael Keaton is confused about his upcoming return to his iconic Batman role after a two-film stint as the DC superhero in 1989 and 1992.

"I had to read [the script] more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?' " Keaton admitted in a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter when discussing The Flash, which sees the return of Ezra Miller as the fast-moving superhero, Barry Allen, as he travels through parallel universes and meets different iterations of DC's classic superheroes. "They had to explain that to me several times," adds Keaton.

Keaton, 69, told THR he was especially excited to play the caped crusader again because of what the role means to millions of fans around the world.

"What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him," he said. "I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because, what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.' "

Batman Michael Keaton as Batman | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Keaton returns as Batman after starring in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, but he's not the only one. The Flash director Andy Muschetti is also bringing Ben Affleck into the fold.

Muschetti spoke about Affleck's return, telling Vanity Fair, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he's also very vulnerable."

Affleck is the latest actor to play Batman on the big screen, though Robert Pattinson is set to take over the role in the upcoming The Batman.