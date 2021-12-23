Michael Keaton Is Returning as Batman in Upcoming Batgirl Movie: Reports

Michael Keaton is reportedly playing Batman in Batgirl as he is already set to reprise his role in 2022's The Flash movie

Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batgirl movie, according to multiple reports.

The Oscar-nominated actor is expected to don Batman's gear for the movie starring Leslie Grace as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keaton, 70, is already set to return as the Caped Crusader in next year's film The Flash opposite Ezra Miller.

The actor previously played the superhero in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and again in 1992's Batman Returns.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are helming the movie which is currently filming in London. Brendan Fraser is also set to star in the film.

In the past, Keaton has distanced himself from the role but earned an Oscar nomination for portraying a washed-up actor who had gained fame from playing a superhero character in 2014's Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

In August, Keaton appeared on the cover of THR where he spoke about returning to the masked character in The Flash.

"I had to read [the script] more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" Keaton admitted when discussing The Flash, which sees the return of Miller as the fast-moving superhero, Barry Allen, as he travels through parallel universes and meets different iterations of DC's classic superheroes. "They had to explain that to me several times," added Keaton.

Keaton said he was especially excited to play Batman again because of what the role means to millions of fans around the world.