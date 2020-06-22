Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise his role as Batman for the upcoming The Flash movie

Michael Keaton Is in Talks to Return to Batman Role for The Flash Movie: Reports

Michael Keaton might be heading back to Gotham!

The actor, 68, is in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for the upcoming film The Flash, according to The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film, which stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the lightning-quick superhero, is set to be directed by IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti, the outlet reports.

According to Variety, the film will see the Flash travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother, which results in the superhero creating another universe that is protected by Keaton’s Batman.

Keaton first played the role of the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman and reprised his role for the sequel, 1992’s Batman Returns.

Image zoom Michael Keaton as Batman Moviestore/Shutterstock

The actor previously poked fun at his early Batman movies in 2014’s Birdman, in which he played a struggling actor whose highest career point was playing a superhero.

Miller, 27, previously played the Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and had a cameo role in Suicide Squad.

The famous comic book character is experiencing a major resurgence with Robert Pattinson taking on the role in his own film The Batman with Matt Reeves directing. That film is scheduled to debut in theaters in October 2021.