See Michael Keaton's Batman in New Trailer for Ezra Miller's The Flash

Michael Keaton's Batman returns in the new trailer for The Flash.

The actor, 70, reprises his iconic role as the Caped Crusader in the new trailer for the movie starring Ezra Miller, although it's his voice that takes center stage in a voiceover as Bruce Wayne.

The trailer starts off with two versions of Miller's Barry Allen getting out of a cab in front of what appears to be Wayne Manor.

"Tell me something," Keaton's Wayne says in a voiceover. "You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline? Any universe? Why do you want to stay and fight for this one?"

The trailer includes a series of shots of Miller as Barry visiting his mother as well as designing a new suit. He returns to the Batcave where Keaton's silhouette in the Batman costume can be seen — the first time Keaton has worn the suit in almost 30 years.

Sasha Calle's Supergirl also appears in the trailer as it cuts to Barry asking Keaton's Batman, "Are you in?" when it comes to saving the multiverse.

The movie, directed by It's Andy Muschietti, will also star Ben Affleck as another version of Batman as Miller's Barry goes between timelines — something made possible by his superspeed.

In August, Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter his return as the Dark Knight was a "big deal" since last portraying the character in 1992's Batman Returns.

"I had to read [the script] more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?'" Keaton admitted at the time. "They had to explain that to me several times."

"What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him," he said. "I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because, what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.' "