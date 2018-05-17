Michael Keaton Has Two ‘Important’ Words in Commencement Speech to Students: ‘I’m Batman’

Michael Keaton can’t let his superhero past go.

The actor stopped by Kent State University in Ohio recently to give a commencement speech to graduating students and made the audience go wild with his closing remarks.

“I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember,” he said. “They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman." And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

Keaton, 66, uttered those same two last words while playing the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 classic Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

Another iconic role Keaton’s famous for playing — Beetlejuice — might be making his big return in a long-anticipated sequel, also from Burton. No deals have been made of yet for the pair to return for a follow-up, but a new script is in development according to Deadline.

Burton’s next film, a live-action adaptation of Dumbo, will star Keaton and opens March 29, 2019.