It was a heavy moment, Doc.

For Michael J. Fox, his recent reunion with Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic-Con was just as overwhelming for him as it was for the franchise's fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the beloved actor, 61, talked about the moment he saw his dear friend, who he first met after being cast as Marty McFly in the iconic 1985 film about time travel via a DeLorean.

"Chris is the best guy," Fox told ET. "He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now."

Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fox and Lloyd (who just celebrated his 84th birthday) reunited on stage earlier this month at New York Comic-Con for a panel about the film — created by Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis — which launched a franchise, including three hit films, an animated TV series, a theme park ride and countless merchandise. Fox embraced Lloyd as soon as he walked on stage in a moment that deeply tugged at the heartstrings of fans.

"People like us together because we remind them of people who they like," the actor said. "When I saw Chris at this comic-con, I just put my arms around him. I was just so happy to see him. I am not the steadiest walker these days, [but] I beat across that stage really fast, so I could be there in time to meet him when he got there."

It marked the pair's first reunion since they joined forces with other cast members on Josh Gad's pandemic YouTube series, Reunited Apart, back in 2020.

Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this week's cover story, Fox opened up to PEOPLE about the tough year he experienced, including serious injuries from falls due to his Parkinson's and the death of his mother Phyllis in September at the age of 92.

"I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow," he told PEOPLE. "I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

For more from Michael J. Fox, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

However, despite his year, the actor remains positive and optimistic, telling PEOPLE, "It's been a struggle, but I'm happy. I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they're going through."