Michael J. Fox on Emotional 'Back to the Future' Reunion with Christopher Lloyd: 'Just So Happy'

"He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now," Fox says of Lloyd

By
Published on October 26, 2022 11:53 AM
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

It was a heavy moment, Doc.

For Michael J. Fox, his recent reunion with Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic-Con was just as overwhelming for him as it was for the franchise's fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the beloved actor, 61, talked about the moment he saw his dear friend, who he first met after being cast as Marty McFly in the iconic 1985 film about time travel via a DeLorean.

"Chris is the best guy," Fox told ET. "He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now."

Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fox and Lloyd (who just celebrated his 84th birthday) reunited on stage earlier this month at New York Comic-Con for a panel about the film — created by Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis — which launched a franchise, including three hit films, an animated TV series, a theme park ride and countless merchandise. Fox embraced Lloyd as soon as he walked on stage in a moment that deeply tugged at the heartstrings of fans.

"People like us together because we remind them of people who they like," the actor said. "When I saw Chris at this comic-con, I just put my arms around him. I was just so happy to see him. I am not the steadiest walker these days, [but] I beat across that stage really fast, so I could be there in time to meet him when he got there."

It marked the pair's first reunion since they joined forces with other cast members on Josh Gad's pandemic YouTube series, Reunited Apart, back in 2020.

Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this week's cover story, Fox opened up to PEOPLE about the tough year he experienced, including serious injuries from falls due to his Parkinson's and the death of his mother Phyllis in September at the age of 92.

"I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow," he told PEOPLE. "I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

For more from Michael J. Fox, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

However, despite his year, the actor remains positive and optimistic, telling PEOPLE, "It's been a struggle, but I'm happy. I say that because I hope on some level people can find happiness in spite of what they're going through."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at Comic-Con, 37 Years After 'Back to the Future'
Lea Thompson /Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_lwI-Plt6/?hl=en.
Lea Thompson Celebrated 'Back to the Future' Day With Several Snaps of Castmates Over the Years
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Actor Christopher Lloyd attends a screening of "The Tender Bar" hosted by Amazon Studios at Museum of Modern Art on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Christopher Lloyd Commemorates 84th Birthday with Impromptu Dance: 'Celebrate!'
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Michael J. Fox (L) and Phyllis Piper attend 2014 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage)
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at 'Back to the Future' Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd (2R) poses onstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Lloyd Makes Rare Appearance at 'Back to the Future' Musical in London
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiV2RB7Pkrx/?hl=en kehuyquan Verified “I love you, Indy.” Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years. 5w
'Indiana Jones' ' Ke Huy Quan Details Reunion with Costar Harrison Ford: 'Is He Gonna Recognize Me?'
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
'Halloween Ends' Tops Box Office with Projected $43.4 Million in Its Opening Weekend
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
The Rock Brings Black Adam to N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway, JoJo Siwa and More
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Films Her Latest in L.A., Plus the Halloween Ends Premiere, Kristin Davis and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Hang in London, Plus Hoda Kotb, Sarah Jessica Parker & More
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
back to the future
Christopher Lloyd Was 'Worried' About Michael J. Fox Replacing Eric Stoltz in 'Back to the Future'
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Back To The Future - 1985
The Cast of 'Back to the Future' : Where Are They Now?