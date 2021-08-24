Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd played Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, in the hit 1985 science fiction movie

Michael J. Fox Reunites with His Back to the Future Costar Christopher Lloyd: 'Back to Back'

Michael J. Fox is having a blast from the past.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old actor shared a photo of himself with his former Back to the Future costar Christopher Lloyd, writing on his Instagram, "Back to back."

The picture showed the pair sitting in the backseat of a golf cart, with Fox giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Lloyd, 82, also posted a snap from their reunion, which showed the duo in the middle of a conversation while sitting on a set of tall stools.

"Caption this…" he wrote alongside the candid shot.

Last March, just four months before Back to the Future celebrated its 35th anniversary, Fox and Lloyd reunited at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

"Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night," Lloyd quipped on his Instagram at the time, referencing the speed that sent the movie's iconic DeLorean traveling through time.

In his own caption, Fox wrote, "All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!"

Fox and Lloyd played Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, in Back to the Future and its two follow-up movies. The 1985 science fiction flick also starred Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson.

Thompson, 60, previously opened up to PEOPLE about the treasured trilogy, saying that she feels "incredibly blessed" to be part of the cast.

"I think that there are so many levels to the movies that depending upon how old you are or what place you are in your life, you can get something different," she explained of the film franchise's legacy.

"It could be as simple as like, 'Woah that car's cool,'" Thompson said. "Or it can be, 'What a great message to tell my children' that if you're like George McFly, and you have the courage to stand up for yourself and the people you love at the right moment, you can change your life and your family's life."