A Look Back at Michael J. Fox's Life and Career in Photos, from 'Family Ties' to Family Man

01 of 26 Michael J. Fox's Early Years NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Born on June 9, 1961, in Alberta, Canada, Michael J. Fox (born Michael Andrew Fox) grew up an "army brat" — his words — in Canada and is one of five siblings. Fox later adopted the J. in his name as there was already an actor named "Michael Fox," and didn't like the insinuation of his name being "Michael A Fox." He chose "J" as an homage to the actor, Michael J. Pollard.

02 of 26 Michael J. Fox on 'Family Ties' NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Fox began acting on TV in his teens, but his big break was in 1982 when he begun his tenure as Young Republican Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties.

03 of 26 Michael J. Fox with Justine Bateman NBCU Photo Bank Fox starred alongside Justine Bateman, who played his sister, Mallory. The show ran for seven seasons and won the actor three Emmy Awards and his first Golden Globe.

04 of 26 Michael J. Fox Meets His Future Wife, Tracy Pollan Universal Studios/Getty Fox's time on Family Ties would turn out to be life-changing in more ways than one. In 1985, he met his wife, Tracy Pollan, when she landed a role on the show playing a love interest for his character. Though the two had on-screen chemistry, they remained friends at first, as Fox was in a relationship with actress Nancy McKeon and Pollan was dating actor Kevin Bacon.

05 of 26 Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future' FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty In 1985, Fox starred in Back to the Future as Marty McFly — a role he would reprise twice for the wildly popular franchise's sequels.

06 of 26 Michael J. Fox in 'Teen Wolf' Wolfkill/Kobal/Shutterstock That same year, Fox starred in another fan favorite, Teen Wolf, in which he played Scott Howard, a teen who learns he is part canine.

07 of 26 Michael J. Fox Wins an Emmy Award Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr. Fox won his first Emmy in 1986 (he's pictured here alongside that year's best actress winner, Betty White, for The Golden Girls).

08 of 26 Michael J. Fox at the Oscars Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty In 1986, the actor was tasked with presenting the Oscar for Best Art Direction alongside actress Rebecca DeMornay.

09 of 26 Michael J. Fox Goes 'Back to the Future' — Again! Moviestore/Shutterstock As his time on Family Ties was coming to an end, Fox suited up as Marty McFly again — and again — in 1989's Back to the Future Part II, pictured, and Back to the Future Part III the following year.

10 of 26 Michael J. Fox Marries Tracy Pollan Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty After they were both cast in the film Bright Lights, Fox and Pollan, who were both single, reunited and began dating in 1987. Not long after, Fox popped the question, and in July 1988 they were married.

11 of 26 Michael J. Fox and His Kids Diane Cohen/Getty The stars share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme. Sam was born in May 1989, followed by twins Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995 and Esme in 2001. Here, the family poses together at the premiere of Atlantis: The Lost Empire in 2001.

12 of 26 Michael J. Fox Hosts 'Saturday Night Live' Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Fox hosted Saturday Night Live on March 16, 1991, with musical guest The Black Crowes. Here, he's seen in a skit entitled "Jasper the Stinging Clown" alongside cast member Phil Hartman.

13 of 26 Michael J. Fox on 'Spin City' Michael J. Fox on Spin City. Everett Collection In 1996, Fox returned to television to play Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City, in Spin City. He would leave the series in 2000 after four seasons, though returned for three episodes in season 6.

14 of 26 Michael J. Fox Wins a Golden Globe SGranitz/WireImage Fox has won a total of four Golden Globe awards for his work, first in 1989 for Family Ties and then three more back-to-back-to-back in 1998, 1999 and 2000 for Spin City.

15 of 26 Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Diagnosis Bill Davila/FilmMagic Fox received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 1991, but chose not to share the news publicly until 1998. "It was seven or eight years after I had been diagnosed ... [and] the paparazzi and stuff, they would stand outside my apartment and heckle at me, like, 'What's the matter with you?' " Fox recalled in 2021 about what pushed him to share his diagnosis. "I said, 'I can't be making my neighbors deal with this,' so I came out, and it was great. It was a great thing." In May 2000, Fox launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which since its inception has raised more than $1.5 billion to assist in finding a cure. Here, Fox attends the inaugural A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Benefit in 2001.

16 of 26 Michael J. Fox Joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame Albert L. Ortega/WireImage In 2002, Fox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

17 of 26 Michael J. Fox and His Mother, Phyllis Piper Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage Fox poses with his mom, Phyllis Piper, at A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson's Benefit in 2014. In 2022, Fox opened up about his mother — who died in September of that year. "My mother lived a long, wonderful life. There was not a more revered woman," Fox told PEOPLE. "She was a sweet person. You knew you'd get a fair hearing. And she loved to laugh — she laughed like crazy."

18 of 26 Michael J. Fox Stars on the 'Michael J. Fox Show' Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty In 2013, Fox began starring as Mike Henry on the Michael J. Fox Show. In the series, which only ran a season, Fox played a New York City news anchor who quits after his Parkinson's diagnosis, though later decides to get back to work.

19 of 26 Michael J. Fox Takes the Stage GP Images/WireImage Beyond his impressive acting résumé, Fox is also musically talented (that wasn't movie magic in the Back to the Future prom scene!). Here, he takes the stage with Joan Jett at the Governor General's Awards 25th Anniversary Gala at National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada, in June 2017.

20 of 26 Michael J. Fox and His Family Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Pollan and Fox posed with their four children at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's event in 2019.

21 of 26 Michael J. Fox Plays the Guitar Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation In 2019, he also performed at his organization's benefit — just one of the many times he's been both host and entertainer at the event.

22 of 26 A 'Back to the Future' Reunion Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop In 2022, fans of the Back to the Future franchise got a real treat when Fox reunited with costar Christopher Lloyd at Comic Con during a panel discussing the movie. "Chris is the best guy," Fox told Entertainment Tonight following the special moment. "He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now."

23 of 26 Michael J. Fox and Brad Paisley Jamie McCarthy/Getty Fox shared a moment with Brad Paisley at his 2022 charity event in New York City.

24 of 26 Michael J. Fox Wins an Honorary Oscar Kevin Winter/Getty In 2022, Fox was awarded the the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — an honorary Oscar — at the 13th annual Governors Awards. Actor Woody Harrelson presented Fox with the award.

25 of 26 Michael J. Fox Premieres Documentary Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Though Fox retired from acting in 2020, after struggling to remember his lines while filming a role on Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor, he hasn't stopped working. He has penned and released numerous memoirs over the years and on May 12 will release his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, to the world. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, above, and will stream on Apple TV+.