A Look Back at Michael J. Fox's Life and Career in Photos, from 'Family Ties' to Family Man

Ahead of the premiere of his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, here's a look back at the life and career of Michael J. Fox

By
Published on May 11, 2023 09:00 AM
01 of 26

Michael J. Fox's Early Years

FAMILY TIES -- Pictured: Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Born on June 9, 1961, in Alberta, Canada, Michael J. Fox (born Michael Andrew Fox) grew up an "army brat" — his words — in Canada and is one of five siblings.

Fox later adopted the J. in his name as there was already an actor named "Michael Fox," and didn't like the insinuation of his name being "Michael A Fox." He chose "J" as an homage to the actor, Michael J. Pollard.

02 of 26

Michael J. Fox on 'Family Ties'

michael j.fox
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Fox began acting on TV in his teens, but his big break was in 1982 when he begun his tenure as Young Republican Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties.

03 of 26

Michael J. Fox with Justine Bateman

michael j.fox
NBCU Photo Bank

Fox starred alongside Justine Bateman, who played his sister, Mallory. The show ran for seven seasons and won the actor three Emmy Awards and his first Golden Globe.

04 of 26

Michael J. Fox Meets His Future Wife, Tracy Pollan

Circa 1986, Promotional portrait of actors Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan on the set of the television series, 'Family Ties'. Fox and Pollan were married in 1988. (Photo by Universal Studios/Getty Images)
Universal Studios/Getty

Fox's time on Family Ties would turn out to be life-changing in more ways than one. In 1985, he met his wife, Tracy Pollan, when she landed a role on the show playing a love interest for his character.

Though the two had on-screen chemistry, they remained friends at first, as Fox was in a relationship with actress Nancy McKeon and Pollan was dating actor Kevin Bacon.

05 of 26

Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future'

michael j.fox
FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

In 1985, Fox starred in Back to the Future as Marty McFly — a role he would reprise twice for the wildly popular franchise's sequels.

06 of 26

Michael J. Fox in 'Teen Wolf'

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wolfkill/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882789r) Michael J. Fox Teen Wolf - 1985 Director: Rod Daniel Wolfkill USA Scene Still
Wolfkill/Kobal/Shutterstock

That same year, Fox starred in another fan favorite, Teen Wolf, in which he played Scott Howard, a teen who learns he is part canine.

07 of 26

Michael J. Fox Wins an Emmy Award

michael j.fox, betty white
Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

Fox won his first Emmy in 1986 (he's pictured here alongside that year's best actress winner, Betty White, for The Golden Girls).

08 of 26

Michael J. Fox at the Oscars

Michael J. Fox and Rebecca DeMornay (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 1986, the actor was tasked with presenting the Oscar for Best Art Direction alongside actress Rebecca DeMornay.

09 of 26

Michael J. Fox Goes 'Back to the Future' — Again!

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1536446a) (1536446a) Back To The Future Part Ii (Back To The Future 2), Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

As his time on Family Ties was coming to an end, Fox suited up as Marty McFly again — and again — in 1989's Back to the Future Part II, pictured, and Back to the Future Part III the following year.

10 of 26

Michael J. Fox Marries Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan during Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Sighting at the Cafe de Artists in New York City - August 17, 1988 at Cafe De Artists in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

After they were both cast in the film Bright Lights, Fox and Pollan, who were both single, reunited and began dating in 1987. Not long after, Fox popped the question, and in July 1988 they were married.

11 of 26

Michael J. Fox and His Kids

Michael J. Fox, wife Tracy Pollan and their kids attend the local premiere of Walt Disney Pictures'' "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" June 6, 2001 in New York City
Diane Cohen/Getty

The stars share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme. Sam was born in May 1989, followed by twins Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995 and Esme in 2001.

Here, the family poses together at the premiere of Atlantis: The Lost Empire in 2001.

12 of 26

Michael J. Fox Hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

michael j.fox
Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Fox hosted Saturday Night Live on March 16, 1991, with musical guest The Black Crowes. Here, he's seen in a skit entitled "Jasper the Stinging Clown" alongside cast member Phil Hartman.

13 of 26

Michael J. Fox on 'Spin City'

Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox on Spin City. Everett Collection

In 1996, Fox returned to television to play Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City, in Spin City. He would leave the series in 2000 after four seasons, though returned for three episodes in season 6.

14 of 26

Michael J. Fox Wins a Golden Globe

michael j.fox
SGranitz/WireImage

Fox has won a total of four Golden Globe awards for his work, first in 1989 for Family Ties and then three more back-to-back-to-back in 1998, 1999 and 2000 for Spin City.

15 of 26

Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's Diagnosis

Michael J. Fox during Foundation for Parkinson's Research "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" Inaugural Benefit at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bill Davila/FilmMagic)
Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Fox received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 1991, but chose not to share the news publicly until 1998.

"It was seven or eight years after I had been diagnosed ... [and] the paparazzi and stuff, they would stand outside my apartment and heckle at me, like, 'What's the matter with you?' " Fox recalled in 2021 about what pushed him to share his diagnosis. "I said, 'I can't be making my neighbors deal with this,' so I came out, and it was great. It was a great thing."

In May 2000, Fox launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which since its inception has raised more than $1.5 billion to assist in finding a cure. Here, Fox attends the inaugural A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Benefit in 2001.

16 of 26

Michael J. Fox Joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael J. Fox during Michael J. Fox Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for His Achievements in Film at Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

In 2002, Fox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

17 of 26

Michael J. Fox and His Mother, Phyllis Piper

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Michael J. Fox (L) and Phyllis Piper attend 2014 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage)
Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage

Fox poses with his mom, Phyllis Piper, at A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson's Benefit in 2014.

In 2022, Fox opened up about his mother — who died in September of that year.

"My mother lived a long, wonderful life. There was not a more revered woman," Fox told PEOPLE. "She was a sweet person. You knew you'd get a fair hearing. And she loved to laugh — she laughed like crazy."

18 of 26

Michael J. Fox Stars on the 'Michael J. Fox Show'

THE MICHAEL J. FOX SHOW -- "Season 1 Opening Credits Sequence" -- Pictured: (l-r) Betsy Brandt as Annie Henry, Michael J. Fox as Mike Henry, Juliette Goglia as Eve Henry, Katie Finneran as Leigh Henry, Jack Gore as Graham Henry, Conor Romero as Ian Henry -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2013, Fox began starring as Mike Henry on the Michael J. Fox Show. In the series, which only ran a season, Fox played a New York City news anchor who quits after his Parkinson's diagnosis, though later decides to get back to work.

19 of 26

Michael J. Fox Takes the Stage

michael-j-fox-2000
GP Images/WireImage

Beyond his impressive acting résumé, Fox is also musically talented (that wasn't movie magic in the Back to the Future prom scene!). Here, he takes the stage with Joan Jett at the Governor General's Awards 25th Anniversary Gala at National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada, in June 2017.

20 of 26

Michael J. Fox and His Family

Aquinnah Fox, Sam Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Schuyler Fox and Esme Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pollan and Fox posed with their four children at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's event in 2019.

21 of 26

Michael J. Fox Plays the Guitar

Michael J. Fox performs on stage at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation
Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

In 2019, he also performed at his organization's benefit — just one of the many times he's been both host and entertainer at the event.

22 of 26

A 'Back to the Future' Reunion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop

In 2022, fans of the Back to the Future franchise got a real treat when Fox reunited with costar Christopher Lloyd at Comic Con during a panel discussing the movie.

"Chris is the best guy," Fox told Entertainment Tonight following the special moment. "He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now."

23 of 26

Michael J. Fox and Brad Paisley

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Brad Paisley and Michael J. Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Cipriani South Street on October 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Fox shared a moment with Brad Paisley at his 2022 charity event in New York City.

24 of 26

Michael J. Fox Wins an Honorary Oscar

Woody Harrelson congratulates Michael J. Fox, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

In 2022, Fox was awarded the the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — an honorary Oscar — at the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Actor Woody Harrelson presented Fox with the award.

25 of 26

Michael J. Fox Premieres Documentary

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 20: Michael J. Fox (2R) and Tracy Pollan (3R) with their children Aquinnah Fox, Sam Fox and Schuyler Fox attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Though Fox retired from acting in 2020, after struggling to remember his lines while filming a role on Kiefer Sutherland's Designated Survivor, he hasn't stopped working.

He has penned and released numerous memoirs over the years and on May 12 will release his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, to the world.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, above, and will stream on Apple TV+.

26 of 26

Michael J. Fox at SXSW

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: (L-R) Director Davis Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, and Michael J. Fox attend "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie" during SXSW at The Paramount Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Director Davis Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, and Michael J. Fox. Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Fox and Pollan posed with the film's director, Davis Guggenheim, ahead of a March 2023 screening at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

According to a logline for the piece, the film "incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounting Fox's extraordinary story in his own words."

Though the film will explore Fox's "never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson's," during a Q&A at the festival, Fox shared that it's about so much more than that.

"David said early on, 'I want to cover Parkinson's, but I don't want to make a movie about Parkinson's.' He made a movie about life," explained Fox. "He made a conscientious decision not to make a movie about Parkinson's."

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple You Root for'
Drew Barrymore Tells Ex Justin Long's Fiancée Kate Bosworth They Are the 'Ultimate Couple'
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo on Instagram
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate the 'Joy I Feel in My Body' Now
Cillian Murphy
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything'
Jesse Garcia in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ on Visit to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
'Love Again' Actor Sam Heughan Says He's 'Still Looking' for The One (Exclusive)
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Meryl Streep
'Mamma Mia 3' Is in Early Stages, Meryl Streep Would Return 'If the Script Is Right,' Producer Teases
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Nicholson Makes Second Recent Public Appearance at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood