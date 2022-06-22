Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir to Receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

The 13th Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles

Michael J. Fox poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); Euzhan Palcy attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film); Diane Warren arrives at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); Peter Weir Honoured 'Chevalier Des Arts Et Lettres' at Cinematheque Francaise on December 13, 2010 in Paris, France.

Several stars will be honored by the Academy at this year's Governors Awards.

Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy, and Peter Weir will receive honorary Oscars at the Nov. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

Each was chosen by the Academy's Board of Governors as an honoree due to their "indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

The honorary Oscar statuette is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy," according to a press release.

Fox, who rose to fame playing Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties, became known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film franchise. His other film credits include The Secret of My Success, Casualties of War, Doc Hollywood and The American President, among others.

The actor, who lives with Parkinson's disease and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, holds five Emmys, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild awards and a Grammy.

His foundation has since become one of the leading organizations for Parkinson's research.

"Michael J. Fox's tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson's disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions," said Rubin of Fox's legacy.

Palcy, a Black woman filmmaker, received critical acclaim for her first feature film Sugar Cane Alley, which won the Silver Lion at the 1983 Venice Film Festival — a first for a Black director. The film went on to win the César Award for Best First Work, making her the first Black woman director to win the César Award.

"Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history," Rubin said.

Warren has earned 13 Oscar nominations in the Original Song category for tunes including "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," "Because You Loved Me," "How Do I Live," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," "Til It Happens To You" and "Stand Up for Something." She has written for over 100 films.

"Diane Warren's music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists," Rubin said.

Australian film director Weir is known for his work on the films Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Last Wave, among others. He earned Oscar nominations for directing for Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World — the latter of which also received a Best Picture nomination. He was also nominated for the screenplay of Green Card.