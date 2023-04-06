Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his life in an all-encompassing new documentary.

On Thursday, Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, looking back at the actor's rise to stardom in films like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf plus his Emmy-winning days on Family Ties.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, the film also tracks Fox's experience with Parkinson's disease and how he continues to work and stay positive despite the diagnosis he got at 29. The film will show his "never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis," per a press release.

"I'm a tough son of a bitch," Fox, 61, says in the trailer.

Fox's wife of almost 35 years, Tracy Pollan, also stars in the documentary, which includes documentary, archival and scripted elements.

According to an official synopsis, Still "recounts Fox's extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood."

"Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

Director Davis Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, and Michael J. Fox. Rick Kern/FilmMagic

After a screening of the documentary at South by Southwest in March, the actor described what life has been like since he was diagnosed in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998.

Asked during a Q&A how he "mobilized" people to care about Parkinson's, he responded: "I didn't have a choice," adding: "This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it's not lip service. I show up and do the best I can."

"Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that," Fox added. "There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.