Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ May 12

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 6, 2023 12:14 PM

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his life in an all-encompassing new documentary.

On Thursday, Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, looking back at the actor's rise to stardom in films like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf plus his Emmy-winning days on Family Ties.

Directed by Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar for the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, the film also tracks Fox's experience with Parkinson's disease and how he continues to work and stay positive despite the diagnosis he got at 29. The film will show his "never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis," per a press release.

"I'm a tough son of a bitch," Fox, 61, says in the trailer.

Fox's wife of almost 35 years, Tracy Pollan, also stars in the documentary, which includes documentary, archival and scripted elements.

Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to an official synopsis, Still "recounts Fox's extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood."

"Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: (L-R) Director Davis Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, and Michael J. Fox attend "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie" during SXSW at The Paramount Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic)
Director Davis Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, and Michael J. Fox. Rick Kern/FilmMagic

After a screening of the documentary at South by Southwest in March, the actor described what life has been like since he was diagnosed in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998.

Asked during a Q&A how he "mobilized" people to care about Parkinson's, he responded: "I didn't have a choice," adding: "This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it's not lip service. I show up and do the best I can."

"Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that," Fox added. "There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13820289aj) Michael J. Fox 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' film premiere, SXSW, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2023
Michael J. Fox Says Parkinson's Disease 'Sucks' but He Has 'a Great Life': 'I Have No Regrets'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: (L-R) Director David Guggenheim, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox and Claudette Godfrey attend STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Michael J. Fox Reflects on 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan: 'Anything Good That We Do Comes from Her'
Trolls 3 trailer
Justin Timberlake Taps Into His Boy-Band Roots for 'Trolls Band Together' Trailer with Anna Kendrick
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpePqBRr3A5/?hl=en realmikejfox Verified Hey Blue, welcome to your new home! 1d
Michael J. Fox Is a Proud Dog Dad as He Cuddles with His New Pup Blue: 'Welcome to Your New Home'
Kris Tompkins on her hike up the mountain range in Patagonia, Chile in Wild Life
'Free Solo' Directors Capture Conservation Efforts by Former Patagonia, North Face Executives in 'Wild Life' Trailer
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox Says 'Back to the Future III' Sparked Christopher Lloyd Friendship: 'A Great Guy'
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Back To The Future - 1985
'Back to the Future' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Ghosted — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls Years of 'Denial' After Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Told Very Few People'
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Screen Gems LOVE AGAIN.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Connect with the Help of Céline Dion in 'Love Again' Trailer
Woody Harrelson, Michael J. Fox
Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'
Michael J Fox
Sundance Film Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Including Michael J. Fox Documentary
Somewhere in Queens Trailer
Ray Romano Shares Trailer for His Directorial Debut 'Somewhere in Queens', Inspired by His Real Life
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know