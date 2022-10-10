Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at Comic-Con, 37 Years After 'Back to the Future'

"There was immediate chemistry," Lloyd said about their time filming the iconic 80s movie

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on October 10, 2022 12:48 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd enjoyed another epic trip to the past this weekend.

The Back to the Future actors reunited on stage Sunday at New York Comic-Con, 37 years after the classic Robert Zemeckis film first hit theaters. It marked their first reunion since they joined forces with other cast members on Josh Gad's pandemic YouTube series, Reunited Apart, back in 2020.

Fox, 61, and Lloyd, 83, used the event to think back to their first encounter with each other, which came after Fox replaced Eric Stoltz in the lead role of Marty McFly, weeks after filming had begun.

"The announcement at one o'clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks, was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael," Lloyd said. "I felt that I barely made it through the [first] six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again... There was immediate chemistry, as they say."

Fox — who at one point said he'd have to "watch my a--" because of how talented his costar was — gushed about working with his longtime friend on the three-film series, and said that when it came to acting alongside Lloyd, "all I had to do was react."

"Just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant," Fox said. "That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop

The film, which was put together on a $19 million budget, ended up earning $388.8 million at the box office. Back to the Future II, released four years later in 1989, cost double the original film's budget and had a box office turnout of $332.9 million.

While the pair certainly shared some gems from making the movies and their thoughts on Back to the Future: The Musical, they also touched on their relationship off-screen — most notably, Lloyd's role in Fox's life since he revealed his diagnosis with Parkinson's in 1991.

"Parkinson's is the gift that keeps on taking. But it's a gift, and I wouldn't change it for anything," Fox said. "People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It's not about what I have, it's about what I've been given, the voice to get this done, and help people out."

Also at the Comic-Con panel, Fox opened up about finding "something to be grateful for" despite sustaining some injuries this year and paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis, who he shared died on Sept. 24 at age 92, just two weeks before the event took place.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"To this day — well, till two weeks ago — my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future," Fox joked about his mother, who told him that making the Steven Spielberg-produced movie alongside his TV work on Family Ties, would make him "too tired."

"She loved the movie, [but she was right]," joked Fox. "I got tired!"

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Michael J. Fox (L) and Phyllis Piper attend 2014 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage)
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at 'Back to the Future' Comic-Con Panel
The Super Mario Bros Movie Official Teaser Trailer58-06102022
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
back to the future
Christopher Lloyd Was 'Worried' About Michael J. Fox Replacing Eric Stoltz in 'Back to the Future'
Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd (2R) poses onstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Lloyd Makes Rare Appearance at 'Back to the Future' Musical in London
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm 'Gave Back 60 Percent' of His 'Confess, Fletch' Salary to Complete the Film, Director Says
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Back To The Future - 1985
The Cast of 'Back to the Future' : Where Are They Now?
2JD8YCA KEANU REEVES, CONSTANTINE, 2005,
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Michael J. Fox poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); Euzhan Palcy attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film); Diane Warren arrives at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); Peter Weir Honoured 'Chevalier Des Arts Et Lettres' at Cinematheque Francaise on December 13, 2010 in Paris, France.
Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir to Receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards
John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves CR: Lionsgate
Keanu Reeves Ready for More Revenge in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Teaser After Surprising Fans at Comic-Con
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
Hugh Grant attends Paramount Pictures’ and eOne Comic-Con presentation of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in San Diego, CA (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Hugh Grant Jokes About Mixing Up D&D with 'S&M' at 'Dungeons & Dragons' Comic-Con Panel
Still Photography on the set of "Ticket To Paradise" Julia Roberts; George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
tom hanks, rita wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Enjoy Date Night Together at 'Pinocchio' Premiere
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Says His Parkinson's Disease Limits His Acting: 'I Couldn't Remember the Lines'
BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, 1989.
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Coming to Broadway in 2023 — Watch the First Teaser
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby