Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander's Red-Hot Romance Heats Up New York

New York City is currently experiencing a heat wave – and super-hot couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender aren’t helping!

The sexy pair were spotted out at TriBeCa hotspot Nobu on Friday night, leaving the chic Japanese-Peruvian restaurant in style.

Vikander wore a long, black, button-down velvet dress with a low-cut neckline and pleated skirt. The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress accessorized the look with black heels and a long-strapped black purse.

Fassbender, a two-time Oscar nominee for his roles in 12 Years of Slave and Steve Jobs, kept things classic in navy slacks, a button-down shirt and a blue blazer. The German-Irish hunk kept his arm on his Swedish girlfriend’s back as they left dinner.

The two started dating after meeting on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans.

Although they’ve kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, the two sat next to one another at the Oscars earlier this year – and smooched as she made her way to collect her collect her Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Vikander previously told British Vogue that there “wasn’t even a question” to sit next to Fassbender at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “It felt like the right thing,” she said. “We wanted to sit next to each other, simple as that. We wouldn’t have gone there and not sat together.”