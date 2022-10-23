It's been a sweet decade for Michael Ealy and wife Khatira Rafiqzada, who celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday.

Rafiqzada shared a heartfelt post and some sweet throwbacks in honor of the couple's impressive milestone achievement. "We have truly grown up together. Seen the world together. Built a home together. Built a family together!" she wrote in the caption.

"You have loved me at my worst and my best, and everything in between…and I don't take any of that for granted," Rafiqzada continued.

Ealy, 49, and Rafiqzada, a baker originally from Afghanistan who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, share two children, son Elijah Rakim, 9, and 6-year-old daughter Harlem. They dated for four years before tying the knot in October 2012.

Although they keep much of their family life private, Ealy shared a rare glimpse into their relationship in a post from 2020, when he called his wife the "pot of gold" at the end of a rainbow.

"I knew I found my gold on our 2nd date and I've been reflecting on the phenomenon that is you ever since," Ealy wrote.

In her anniversary post, Rafiqzada noted the same awareness early on that Ealy was the one: "I am so damn proud of myself for knowing back then that you are what I deserve. God knows I haven't always been good to myself but you are the best thing I've ever worked my a-- off to keep! I can truly say I love you deeper today than ever before. I love you and all that we have built."

Ealy also praised his wife's advocacy for Afghan citizens as they fled following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the Taliban's takeover last August, during which she rallied support to sponsor refugees and those who stayed behind. Rafiqzada was vocal on social media about her support for her home city of Kabul and the entire country.

"I stand in awe of your quiet strength," Ealy wrote in a rare post. "This may have been one of the hardest moments I've ever witnessed for you… You had two kids (postpartum with both) and it simply can't compare to watching your birthplace fall apart. I imagine this loss has a lot [to] do with the nostalgia of your childhood and for that, I'm so sorry."