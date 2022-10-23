Michael Ealy's Wife Khatira Rafiqzada Marks 10th Anniversary: 'You Are the Best Thing'

The Think Like a Man actor and his wife celebrated 10 years of marriage on Friday, when Rafiqzada penned a sweet tribute to her husband

By
Published on October 23, 2022 05:47 PM
Khatira Rafiqzada/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj9bFJALEyF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=df2a33cf-d1bd-4b8b-a837-16ba893a9b2e.
Photo: Khatira Rafiqzada/Instagram

It's been a sweet decade for Michael Ealy and wife Khatira Rafiqzada, who celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday.

Rafiqzada shared a heartfelt post and some sweet throwbacks in honor of the couple's impressive milestone achievement. "We have truly grown up together. Seen the world together. Built a home together. Built a family together!" she wrote in the caption.

"You have loved me at my worst and my best, and everything in between…and I don't take any of that for granted," Rafiqzada continued.

Ealy, 49, and Rafiqzada, a baker originally from Afghanistan who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, share two children, son Elijah Rakim, 9, and 6-year-old daughter Harlem. They dated for four years before tying the knot in October 2012.

Although they keep much of their family life private, Ealy shared a rare glimpse into their relationship in a post from 2020, when he called his wife the "pot of gold" at the end of a rainbow.

"I knew I found my gold on our 2nd date and I've been reflecting on the phenomenon that is you ever since," Ealy wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her anniversary post, Rafiqzada noted the same awareness early on that Ealy was the one: "I am so damn proud of myself for knowing back then that you are what I deserve. God knows I haven't always been good to myself but you are the best thing I've ever worked my a-- off to keep! I can truly say I love you deeper today than ever before. I love you and all that we have built."

Ealy also praised his wife's advocacy for Afghan citizens as they fled following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the Taliban's takeover last August, during which she rallied support to sponsor refugees and those who stayed behind. Rafiqzada was vocal on social media about her support for her home city of Kabul and the entire country.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Michael Ealy Joins Us!

"I stand in awe of your quiet strength," Ealy wrote in a rare post. "This may have been one of the hardest moments I've ever witnessed for you… You had two kids (postpartum with both) and it simply can't compare to watching your birthplace fall apart. I imagine this loss has a lot [to] do with the nostalgia of your childhood and for that, I'm so sorry."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6XYb_v5c5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justintimberlake's profile picture justintimberlake Verified 10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back! 1h
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins: 'Love You So Much'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Engagement to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Her Engagement to Blake Shelton: '2 Years Ago Today'
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit
Rebel Wilson and Her 'Pitch Perfect' Costars Celebrate 10th Anniversary: 'Bellas 4 Life!'
Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette and Dave Annable Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary: 'We're Just Getting Started'
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
Mindy Kaling at the Los Angeles premiere of "Never Have I Ever" Season 3 held at Regency Village Theatre on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Mindy Kaling Celebrates 'The' 'Mindy Project' 's 10th Anniversary with a Nod to the Show's Body Positivity
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Seth Meyers Celebrates Wedding Anniversary by Joking Wife Alexi Had 'Excuse to Back Out' 9 Years Ago
Mark Frerichs
Navy Veteran Was Kidnapped 2 'Gut-Wrenching Years' Ago, Biden Says as He Calls for Hostage's Release
First Lady Jill Biden; Pope Francis
Pope, Jill Biden Among Those with Personal Requests That Slowed Down Afghan Withdrawal, Commander Testifies
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 18: Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff attend the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Rob Lowe Gushes over Wife Sheryl Berkoff on 31st Anniversary: 'Your Love Has Made My World'
Afghanistan Veterans Max Donahue and Don Jones
Hope, Relief and Anger at the End of the Longest War: What Afghanistan Vets and Gold Star Families Have to Say
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, MinnesotaKealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mark 16th Anniversary with Wedding Throwback: 'Like It Was Yesterday' https://www.instagram.com/p/CfQF4UvusEQ/
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mark 16th Anniversary with Wedding Throwback: 'Like It Was Yesterday'
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary: 'Keeps Getting Better'