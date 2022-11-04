Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'

Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on November 4, 2022 03:52 PM
michael douglas, cameron douglas
Michael and Cameron Douglas. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more.

Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch.

Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot "follows a father who invites his estranged son to visit him in Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition to try and mend their broken relationship," according to a release.

Deutch, known for directing episodes of TV series like Young Sheldon and Empire, says in a statement that Blood Knot "is a movie about redemption, love and forgiveness."

"About several generations of a family brought together and torn apart by mystery, murder, and true confessions, with a castled by Michael and Cameron Douglas," adds Deutch, 72, per the release. "I could not be more thrilled to start production on Blood Knot."

michael douglas, cameron douglas
Cameron and Michael Douglas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blood Knot marks the first acting gig Michael, 78, and Cameron, 43, will take on beside one another since the latter was released from prison in 2016, following nearly eight years behind bars for drug-related offenses.

RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: Cameron Douglas Comes Home

Cameron — who's dad to daughter Lua, 4, and son Ryder, 22 months, with partner Vivian Thibes — told PEOPLE in 2019 that he was working on restarting his acting career and felt deep gratitude that his family never gave up on him.

The Long Way Home author also said that he hoped sharing his story would help other addicts "seek help — and maybe save a life."

As for Michael, he said he was grateful for the way things have ultimately turned out for his oldest son. (Cameron is the actor's only child with ex-wife Diandra Luker, while he also shares son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19, with his wife of 21 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones.)

"I'm very proud of [Cameron], not only for the book but for the way he conducts his life," Michael said. "He's talking the talk and walking the walk."

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of Blood Knot.

