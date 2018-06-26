Michael Douglas, Who Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment, 'Wholeheartedly' Supports #MeToo

Michael Douglas says the #MeToo initiative is a “healthy movement” despite having been accused of sexual misconduct since it began.

“It’s still in progress,” the actor, 73, told the Associated Press on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp. “I think they started to get after the emotional — first emotional outburst of the movement and some horrendous situations it existed, it began to get more of a subtly about the situations rather than simply blackballing a lot of people on hearsay. I support the movement wholeheartedly.”

He continued, “It’s definitely had an effect. I’ve seen many, many more women in roles, directing, cinematography and otherwise. They did a good job.”

Douglas and son Cameron at the Ant-Man and The Wasp premiere in Los Angeles on June 25. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Douglas’ comments come five months after he tried to get ahead of sexual harassment accusations, including that he masturbated in front of a former employee.

“I will fess up to colorful language, but the issue of masturbating in front of her? … This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever,” Douglas told Deadline in January.

The Oscar winner admitted he eventually fired the woman “for the work she was doing,” but denies what he said were claims he “blackballed her from the industry.”

His wife Catherine Zeta-Jones also publicly offered her support. “There was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched,” she said at the time. “He did a statement. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to him.”

The actress, 48, even affirmed then that they both support the #MeToo movement.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man,” Zeta-Jones said.