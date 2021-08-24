Michael Douglas Says It Was 'Uncomfortable' Sharing Mallorca Home with Ex-Wife Diandra Luker

Michael Douglas and Diandra Luker split in 2000 and share one child together

Michael Douglas is reflecting on the difficulty of sharing a space with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Douglas, 76, and Luker, 65, were married for about 13 years before splitting in 2000. They have a son, Cameron, 42.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After their divorce and Douglas' subsequent marriage to current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, the Ant Man actor and Luker endured an "uncomfortable" period of time sharing their Mallorca home, per a translation of Douglas's recent interview with the local Mallorca news outlet, Ultima Hora.

"It was very uncomfortable to share the house of s'Estaca with my ex-wife, Diandra," he said. "Six months each was not a pleasant thing for anyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Now, however, Douglas and Zeta-Jones, 51, own the home in full and spend time there with their two children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18, as well as Cameron.

"Now that everything is arranged and that the house is one hundred percent ours, Catherine's and mine, I can say that I never wanted to leave," he said.

He continued, "My children will continue to come and my grandchildren and their children. I am sure that for generations this island will be theirs. This house belongs to my family and it will continue to be. Cameron, Dylan and Carys love it. My daughter speaks Spanish perfectly.

After citing the old mantra, "Happy wife, happy life," Douglas noted that the current arrangement works well for Zeta-Jones.

"My ex-wife Diandra is no longer an owner, a partner with us, so we have the house together and Catherine's very happy here," he said, later describing the Spanish island as "magical."