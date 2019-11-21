Michael Douglas Says Dad Kirk Douglas Is 'Begging' Him for a Quiet 103rd Birthday Party

Kirk Douglas just wants to quietly celebrate another milestone year.

The iconic actor turns 103 years old on December 9. Despite his son Michael Douglas‘ wishes, Kirk is really hoping they let the day pass by without much fanfare.

Michael, 75, opened up about his father’s hopes during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where he admitted that Kirk is tired of the big parties they’ve thrown him in recent years after he turned 100 in 2016.

“Well, it’s like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you’re 100, you don’t really want a big birthday,” Douglas explained. “I threw a big party for him, it was great.”

Michael said the same thing happened all over again the next year.

“101. You know, ‘OK, let’s have a nice party.’ ‘Again? I don’t…’ ‘Dad, it’s 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.’ 102…” he continued.

But Kirk is really hoping to break the cycle this year.

“So he’s begging me, he’s got tears down his eyes. ‘Let’s just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids,’ ” Michael joked.

Kirk’s family has gotten together quite a few times recently with the centenarian. A recent family included Michael, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16 — and his older son Cameron, 40.

Cameron also brought girlfriend Viviane and their almost 2-year-old daughter Lua Izzy, whose middle name is a tribute to Kirk’s real name Issur and his childhood nickname.

In a shot of the gathering Cameron posted on Instagram, Kirk sits at the head of the table, wearing his now-signature sunglasses, while his wife Anne Buydens, 100, sits a few seats over from him.

Kirk and Buydens have been married for 65 years, and Michael admitted on Kimmel that she doesn’t like to be reminded of her age.

“She’s French and been lying about her age all her life,” Michael joked.

“I say, ‘Anne, you’re going to be 100.’ ‘No, no, no. You don’t say that.’ ‘You’re going to be 100 this last year.’ ‘No, no, how dare you say that to me,’” he recalled when she hit the centennial mark in April.