Michael Douglas Says Dad Kirk, 101, Recently Discovered FaceTime: 'He Just Loves It'

Welcome to FaceTime, Kirk Douglas!

Michael Douglas revealed his dad, the 101-year-old actor, recently discovered Apple’s video messenger, while making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday.

Cohost Kelly Ripa asked The Kominsky Method actor, 74, if he felt happy about having his whole family together for Thanksgiving to which Douglas replied that it was “hard” to not always be near each other.

“The kids are in school so they’re not able to get out as much as they want to,” Michael said, adding his father would be turning 102 on December 9.

“He’s amazing. He’s discovered FaceTime. He just loves it,” the actor shared before giving the audience an example of what their conversations looked like. “‘Hi, dad!’ ‘Where are you?'” he said, mimicking Kirk’s voice. “‘Let me show you, dad, I’m here.’ ‘Who’s that?’ ‘He’s a friend dad.'”

Michael and Kirk Douglas Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

As the audience laughed, Michael explained the only downside to having his father using FaceTime.

“But I said, ‘Dad, there’s a three hour time difference between the East Coast and the West Coast.’ So sometimes we’ll call, and we’ll have a lovely conversation, we hang up. About 15 minutes later, [we’re] on FaceTime [again]: ‘Hi, dad.’ ‘Hi, how are you?’ ‘Dad, we just talked about 15 minutes ago.’ ‘Oh, I forget, I forget.'”

The father of three, who was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said he was looking forward to enjoying “a big family Thanksgiving.”

“We’re going out to California to see my father and all the relatives and all of that,” he said. “So we’re going to have a big Thanksgiving.”

The Kominsky Method is on Netflix Nov. 16.