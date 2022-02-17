“I learned to treat this as a true business-being professional and not getting caught up in the image people try to create,” Michael Douglas said

Michael Douglas Says Being Son of Hollywood Royalty Taught Him to Treat Movies Like a 'True Business'

Michael Douglas is looking back at how his famous lineage helped him in his own Hollywood career.

Douglas, 77, sat down with the producers of the Fourth Annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival for a Q&A about the future of filmmaking where he spoke about the best thing about being the son of Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Having a father who was a movie star and mother as an actress, I was able to watch their insecurities and see that what was on the screen was not exactly what that person was like," Douglas, who is this year's guest of honor at the festival, said

"I learned to treat this as a true business-being professional and not getting caught up in the image people try to create," he added.

Diana died in July 2015 at the age of 92, while Kirk died in February 2020 at the age of 103. The two had married in 1943 and divorced in 1951. Kirk went on to marry Anne Buydens, who died in April 2021 at the age of 102.

At the time of Kirk's death, Michael told PEOPLE in a statement, "​​It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

michael douglas and catherine zeta jones` Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael continued, "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."