Michael Douglas Recalls Dad Kirk’s Emotional Final Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'

Michael Douglas had very special words for his father, Kirk, as he announced the icon’s death on Wednesday at the age of 103.

The Oscar winner, 75, shared a touching memory of his late father in a statement to PEOPLE, recalling Kirk’s final birthday in December.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true,” Michael said. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

In December, Kirk received a special treat when Michael received a Golden Globe nomination for his Netflix show, The Kominsky Method, a few days before his father’s 103rd birthday.

To celebrate, Michael shared a sweet Instagram photo of his famous father and himself, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for nominating him on the same day as Kirk’s milestone birthday.

“What a great day. Thank you HFPA for the Golden Globes nomination and for making my Dad proud on his 103 birthday!” Michael wrote.

Michael spoke about his father’s birthday plans in November 2019 while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor admitted Kirk was tired of the big parties his family had thrown to celebrate in recent years since he turned 100 in 2016.

“Well, it’s like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday,” Michael said. “The trouble is, when you’re 100, you don’t really want a big birthday. I threw a big party for him, it was great.”

When his father turned 101, Michael said they had another party.

“You know, ‘Okay, let’s have a nice party.’ ‘Again? I don’t …’ ‘Dad, it’s 101 years old. You have to a have a birthday.’ 102…,” Michael continued.

But Kirk was looking to break the cycle at 103.

“So he’s begging me, he’s got tears down his eyes, ‘Let’s just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids,’” Michael joked.

For his birthday, Kirk received special tributes from family members on social media, including his grandson, Cameron, who shared a photo of the two on social media.

“Happy Birthday Pappy…you are a gift to the world; a guiding light and source of inspiration to me. I Love you. #103 to #infinity,” Cameron wrote in the caption.

In his full statement shared with PEOPLE, which he has since posted on Instagram, Michael broke the news of his father’s death with, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Michael continued, “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

He added, “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the plane.”