Michael Douglas Recalls Meeting Danny DeVito and Splitting a Joint: 'We Were Both 1967 Potheads'

Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito‘s decades-long friendship started off a little hazy.

DeVito appears on the cover of the latest Cigar Aficionado where old friends from his career look back on their relationship with the 73-year-old actor. And Douglas chose to recall their very first meeting.

“I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine,” Douglas, 74, recalls. “He says ‘You get high?’ We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship.”

Douglas recently spoke about his close to 50 years in the industry and said the question he is asked most about his career is, “What took so long?” in regards to finally receiving a star on the Walk of Fame.

“Let’s face it, this is a great honor and I’m not getting any younger,” Douglas remarked. “I’m going to enjoy it with my wife and my son and my caretakers and my great-great-grandkids.”

Douglas also grew emotional when talking about his father, Kirk Douglas, who sat in a wheelchair at the ceremony on Tuesday.

“My dad is here. In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old!” Douglas said. “It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”