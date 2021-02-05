Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 103

Michael Douglas Pays Tribute to Dad Kirk Douglas 1 Year After His Death: 'I Love You with All My Heart'

(From left to right) Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas is honoring his late father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas, one year after his death.

The Kominsky Method star, 76, shared a picture of himself and his late father on Instagram Friday, writing in the caption, "Can't believe it's been a year since you left us."

In the father-son photo, Michael and Kirk — who died on Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 103 — happily pose together in front of a bouquet of colorful balloons.

"At 103, you picked a good time to check out," he joked in the caption. "I love you with all my heart!"

Michael's wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, shared a few sweet words in the comments section.

"Love you Pappy🙏🏻😘," she wrote.

Several notable names in Hollywood also replied to Michael's post with tributes of their own. Anthony Hopkins — who appeared alongside Kirk in the 1976 film Victory at Entebbe — called his late costar "One of a kind, a legend, loved by all."

"He was the King," Alec Baldwin commented.

Michael's touching tribute comes almost two months after he commemorated what would've been Kirk's 104th birthday by sharing the best advice he'd ever received from his famous father.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I miss you and thank you for always giving the best advice! Love, Michael," he wrote alongside a video.

In the clip, the Basic Instinct star shared, "The best advice my father gave me was 'Whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability. You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done any more, and then screw it, walk away, you've done the best. Don't look back.' "