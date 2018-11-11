These days veteran actor Michael Douglas is counting his many blessings.

“I’m old enough to appreciate that this is a good time in one’s life, and not taking it for granted,” the 74-year-old actor told PEOPLE on Monday night in Hollywood, at the premiere of his new Netflix series The Kominsky Method—for which he is also an executive producer.

As for what he’s most thankful for, “I’m grateful for a good marriage, good kids, no problem, my health,” says Douglas, referring to wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, with whom he’ll be celebrating 18 years of marriage on Nov. 18, and their kids Dylan, 18 and Carys, 15. Douglas is also dad to son, Cameron, 39 and granddad to 9-month-old Lua Izzy.

In The Kominsky Method, streaming Nov. 16, both aging and the human condition are addressed in comedic and painstaking detail. Whether Douglas’ character is struggling with an enlarged prostate or avoiding the thought of mortality—the actor says the issues addressed in the show are highly relatable.

Still, Douglas admits he had not really seen himself as an aging man before agreeing to be a part of this project. “You get the script and say ‘they can’t possibly be thinking of me for this part,’” the actor said. “Then you look in the mirror and you go ‘oh yeah, I get it.’”

After decades in Hollywood the accolades keep rolling in for the actor, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame surrounded by those closest to him, including his father and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

Thinking back on that day, Douglas noted that he owes so much his confidence and unapologetic outlook on life to his dad. “He has such tenacity. He has incredible tenacity and stamina,” he said of his father.

He continued, “The two lessons I learned [from him]; one is staying in shape, and the other is the philosophy of R.P. McMurphy’s character in Cuckoo’s Nest. ‘I tried, goddamnit, I tried.’ You make your best effort, you give it all you can, and then ‘f— it.’”