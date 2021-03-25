The Kominsky Method star tells AARP the Magazine that he still loves going to set, even if he feels like the oldest person in the room

Michael Douglas Loves That He's Still Acting at 76: 'Work Keeps You Going'

Michael Douglas has been acting for five decades now — and he still can't get enough of going to set.

In the new April/May issue of AARP the Magazine, the actor opens up about how grateful he is to still get jobs at 76.

"Work keeps you going, keeps you sharp," he says. "Of course, these days I'm looking around the set, like, I'm the oldest person here, man. Where did the time go? But I love the whole process. We're not doing brain surgery; we're showbiz."

The star of The Kominsky Method is also thrilled to be working with Kathleen Turner again. The actress, 66, was his costar in the '80s hit films Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile, and War of the Roses, and will be joining this season of the hit Netflix show as a series regular.

romancing the stone Image zoom Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in Romancing the Stone | Credit: everett

Douglas says he's long been a fan of "formidable" women like Turner.

"My mother was an actress. I spent a lot of time with her backstage at the theater. So I've never been threatened by formidable women," he says.