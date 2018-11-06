Michael Douglas Tears Up Over Dad Kirk, 101, at Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'So Proud to Be Your Son'

Michael Douglas joined Hollywood royalty with his proud dad Kirk Douglas closely watching.

Michael was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday with his very own star after almost 50 years in the industry. The moment was made more special by the presence of his 101-year-old dad and legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who also has his own star on the Walk of Fame.

Michael, 74, thanked his dad for attending his ceremony and grew emotional while speaking about him.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” he said tearing up. “I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”

Also along for the honor was Michael’s wife of 18 years Catherine Zeta-Jones, who excitedly posted several videos on her Instagram before the big moment.

“We’re in the car, and someone is getting a Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame, and that is my hubby, Michael Douglas,” the proud wife says in the adorable video as a quiet Michael smiles and points at himself.

The actress, 49, also shared a sweet video of Kirk and Michael arriving at the ceremony, with Kirk smiling wide as Michael stands close to his dad.

The family has had reason to celebrate lately. Aside from Kirk nearing his 102nd birthday next month, Michael also welcomed his first grandchild last year when his oldest son Cameron had daughter Lua Izzy with girlfriend Viviene Thibes. Cameron, 39, also attended his dad’s ceremony and posted a sweet video on his Instagram story where he wrote, “Congrats dad!”

Lua Izzy’s middle name is a tribute to Kirk, who was born Issur Danielovitch and later went by Izzy.

Douglas was last seen in the summer blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp.