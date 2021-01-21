Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next installment in the Marvel franchise also starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer

Michael Douglas Jokes It’s ‘Time to Grow the Goatee’ as He Returns for Ant-Man 3

Michael Douglas is returning to Ant-Man but not before a little prep!

On Thursday, the actor revealed he was reprising his role as Hank Pym for the upcoming third installment in the Marvel franchise Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"Time to grow the goatee...Hank Pym is back!" Douglas, 76, wrote in an Instagram post of him in a previous Ant-Man film. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming in 2022! 🐜 🐜 🐜 @antmanofficial @marvelstudios #HankPym #AntMan #MarvelStudios."

The third film is a sequel to 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2015's Ant-Man, both starring Paul Rudd.

Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Evangeline Lilly play members of the same family with Douglas playing the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and physicist who became the original Ant-Man after discovering he could travel through time and space with subatomic particles.

Pfeiffer plays Pym's wife, Janet van Dyne, who becomes lost in the quantum realm, only to be found and saved in the sequel, while Lilly plays their daughter, Hope van Dyne and Rudd's love interest in the film.

The four actors are set to return to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with director Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two films, also returning.

In December, Pfeiffer, 62, shared a photo of the new film's title after Disney announced it during its Investor Day.

In 2018, Pfeiffer said of playing Janet van Dyne, "I loved that in this phase in my life I'm playing a superhero. The message that it sends to women of all ages that we are still kicking ass."